The celebration of life for Ronald “Brad” Collier, 63, of Clarkston has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. June 13 at Quality Inn & Suites, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. His obituary ran March 11. An incorrect memorial date ran in Tuesday's paper due to incorrect information provided to the Tribune.
