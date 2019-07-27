Today
Jennifer Grace Manwaring, 56, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Helen Jeanne Black, 90, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.
Kelly Ann Dahlquist, 60, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
Cleora M. Schmidt, 90, of Spokane and formerly of Cottonwood — 9:30-10:30 a.m. viewing, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Cottonwood. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Jean Pauline “Sis” Bruegeman, 87, of Spokane and formerly of Moscow — 9 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee. A graveside prayer at the Genesee Catholic Cemetery will follow. Immediately afterwards will be a celebration of life at the “old” Fire Station in downtown Genesee.
Kimberly Ann Sanford, 41, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. funeral, St. Stanislaus Church, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston. A dinner will follow the service at the Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Monday
Norene Lewis, 88, of Deary — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Deary Community Bible Church, 4981 State Highway 8, Deary. Burial will be at Pinecrest Cemetery in Deary. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow at the Deary Community Center.