Fritz B. Fliger, 57, lifelong resident of Juliaetta, passed Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center because of complications of ALS.
Fritz was born to Carl and Lois (Sherman) Fliger on Feb. 8, 1963, in Lewiston. He graduated from Kendrick High School in 1981. Fritz began working as a logger in 1983 with multiple small logging operations until 1989, when he signed on as a cat skinner with Lawson Logging. He continued with them until they were bought out by Pine Creek Logging, where he stayed on as an operator for a total of 28 years. He finished his working years with South Latah Highway District.
He married his favorite crazy redhead, Cindy (Stockard) Fliger, Sept. 27, 1986, at Cameron, Idaho. He attended and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Juliaetta and was an active and proud member of the Kendrick Lions Club. Fritz enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling. As much as he loved these activities, they paled in comparison to the love and joy he found in his family. Even though he had a quiet demeanor, he was the life of the party. He loved to dance and told his kids and grandsons, “Girls like guys who dance.” He looked forward to hunting camp each year. It was his time to get away and spend time with his hunting partners.
Fritz is survived by his wife, Cindy Fliger, daughter Kayla (Kevin) Collins, and son J.C. (Brooke) Fliger, all of Juliaetta; brother Carl (Lorri) Fliger, of Livingston, Texas; grandchildren Hank, Cash, Roper and Dally Collins and Gentry Fliger, all of Juliaetta.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Fliger; mother Lois Fliger; brother Ernie Fliger; and nephew Kevin Fliger.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Kendrick High School gym, with a reception to follow at the VFW Hall, Kendrick. Per Fritz’s request, please dress casual.
Memorial donations can go to the Pat Rush Medical Assistant Fund or the Kolby Anderson Memorial Scholarship. The family would like to send a big thank you to Dr. Standley, the nurses and staff of Gritman Medical Center.
