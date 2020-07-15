Freida Mae Bell, 82, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home, from natural causes.
Freida was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Dillard, Mo., to Neely Lee Bell and Dorothy “Dot” Lea (Turnbough) Bell. She moved to Washington state in 1943, where she lived for 75 years before moving to Lewiston in 2018. She worked at the Milk Bottle in downtown Spokane for a few years while in school, and finished her working career at Columbia Lighting in the late ’90s. She never married.
She was an avid reader, crocheter, crossword and word searcher. She loved to watch those she loved have fun and prosper. She had a strong Christian faith. Freida would go out of her way to help someone, but was also not afraid to let you know you were in the wrong. She also loved to bird watch and tried her hand at gardening. Notice I said tried.
Freida is survived by her sister, Sadie Sterling of Spokane Valley, Wash.; niece Tammy Marie Estes Rutledge (Tony) of Lewiston; niece Pamela Ann Estes and her children Stephen, Chris (Samantha), Daniel (Rachael) and Rebecca of Oak Harbor, Wash.; niece Jamie Lea Estes Bishop (John) and their children and grands Sabrina, Brian, Easton, Luke and Tonia of Orting, Wash.; with three additional nieces, Danielle, Debbie and Susan; one nephew David; and multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Neeley and Dorothy Bell; sister Mary Lucille (Bell) Estes; brothers Francis Newton Bell and Jesse Lee Bell; and many cousins.
A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Pines Cemetery in Spokane Valley.
