Fredrick John Parkhouse

Fredrick John Parkhouse, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. He was born April 8, 1929, in Grace, Idaho, to James V. Parkhouse and Harriet H. Trappett. He attended and graduated school in Grace.

He married Maxine L. Harris on Dec. 25, 1948, in Grace, and they lived there while he worked on the family farm until later moving to Lewiston in 1952. He lived at the same house in Lewiston for 70 years. Maxine died in 1989, and later he married Vonice M. Russell in Elko, Nev., on Oct. 16, 1998, and she died in 2015.