Fredrick John Parkhouse, 93, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. He was born April 8, 1929, in Grace, Idaho, to James V. Parkhouse and Harriet H. Trappett. He attended and graduated school in Grace.
He married Maxine L. Harris on Dec. 25, 1948, in Grace, and they lived there while he worked on the family farm until later moving to Lewiston in 1952. He lived at the same house in Lewiston for 70 years. Maxine died in 1989, and later he married Vonice M. Russell in Elko, Nev., on Oct. 16, 1998, and she died in 2015.
Fred took some training classes at Lewis-Clark State College for positions at Potlatch Corp., where he worked for 42 years, retiring in 1994. He was a lifetime NRA member and was a member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America.
Fred is survived by his daughters, Kathleen (Tom) Christiansen, Wendy (Gordon) Beckner and Judy (Will) Wade, all of Lewiston; son, Michael (Cindy) Parkhouse, of Riverton, Utah; grandchildren, Shani Sargent, of Boise, Carl Christiansen, of Portland, Ore., Craig (Angie) Shantie, of Lewiston, Jennifer Morris, of Dusty, Wash., Jessica Lewis, of Clarkston, and Whitney (Justin) Erbe, of Sperry, Okla.; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Harriet; wives, Maxine and Vonice; siblings, Jesse Wilson, Majorie Peck, Gertrude Parkhouse, Mae Caress, Joy Spencer, Jim Parkhouse and Mildred Williams; grandson, Tony P. Shantie; great-grandson, Mathew T. Shantie; and son-in-law, Thomas R. Shantie.
A gathering for family and friends will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 22, at 1927 Powers Ave., Lewiston.