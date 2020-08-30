Frederick W. “Bud” Robinson passed away of age-related issues Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at home, with his family at his side.
He was born Dec. 18, 1927, in Echo, Ore., to Willie R. and Mary R. Robinson. He spent two years after graduation in the U.S. Navy based at San Diego.
He came to this area in 1947 and went into the carpentry field. He married Doris Nugent on Aug. 15, 1948. During the early years of their marriage, he would buy homes and remodel them, then move on until he eventually ended up in the Clarkston Heights in his final home. He worked for various companies throughout the years, and owned Robinson Builders until he retired in 1991. Some of the highlights of his career are Tri-State Hospital and Lewis-Clark State College. But there are many buildings in this area that he had his hand in.
They had three daughters and two sons, 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He took great pride in the achievements of all his children and grandchildren. He would participate in all of their 4-H and FFA projects. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, rodeos and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed family gatherings. He had a love of horses that started at a very young age that continued his entire life. Some of his favorite places were Maude and Lottie lakes for fishing and the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness area for hunting with some good buddies, Leon Alboucq, Barc Seibly and Dutch Kuykendal.
In 1992, he was chosen to be grand marshal of the Asotin County Fair; he was a longtime volunteer on the fairgrounds and ended up building a cook shack that was named after him.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his wife, Doris; sisters Lorene Carlson, Barbara Hinze and Claudine Christianson; brother Harold Robinson; and two stepbrothers, Irvin and Denzel Clayton.
Surviving him are his daughters, Carol (Don) Hagan, Cheryl (Dave) Newhouse and Deanna Robinson, and his sons, Rick Robinson and Scott Robinson, all of Clarkston; sister Lola Smith, of Medford, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place 1-3 p.m. Friday at River City Church in Lewiston. A small burial will take place at 10 a.m. at Vineland Cemetery prior to the celebration of life.