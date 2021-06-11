Frederick “Fred” Norman Tyacke, 74, peacefully passed away with his wife, son and daughter by his side Friday, May 28, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane from complications following a stroke.
Fred was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Salinas, Calif., to Fred W. and Glendora B. Tyacke (Hendrickson). Work led his parents to move their young family a few times as Fred was growing up. After living in San Jose, Monterey and other area communities, the family moved to Weaverville, Calif., where Fred attended Trinity High School his junior and senior years. A year after his graduation in 1965, he met his future wife and lifelong soul mate, Rhonda Williams, and they were married Aug. 31, 1969, in the Church of the Nazarene in Weaverville. Not only did they share their love for each other, they also shared their birthdays ... she too was born Aug. 31. With their birthdays and anniversary on that same date, Aug. 31 became known as their “annibirthsary,” a special date to Fred and Rhonda and their families.
After their wedding, Fred and Rhonda moved to Redding, Calif., where Fred attended Shasta College. Their son, Darrin, was born in 1971, and the little family moved once again to Gresham, Ore., and later Tigard, Ore. Fred worked for a freight distributor and later joined the shipping department at Tektronix Inc., a manufacturer of test and measurement devices such as oscilloscopes. Daughter Stacia was born in 1974. Following a work-related injury, Fred shifted gears a bit and found a niche in sales of various machinery parts for the lumber industry in the Northwest for several years.
In 2002, as the economy shifted and the lumber industry waned, Fred and Rhonda moved to Camarillo, Calif., where Rhonda had accepted a position at the newest California State University campus. Fred found a unique logistics position with Raytheon Polar Services, a division of Raytheon that provided logistics, operations and staffing for the National Science Foundation’s operations in Antarctica. He was offered the opportunity to travel to Antarctica for a few months but declined, suggesting the younger staff make the trip. He worked there until he retired in 2009.
Rhonda and Fred moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 2011 to be closer to family. He enjoyed his retirement years playing golf and caring for the couple’s rescued pups, initially two, then three, and eventually four of them. He and Rhonda volunteered for the local rescue group, Zeus’s Friends Lost and Found Pet Network, and Fred took great delight in helping care for found pups while Rhonda worked to find their home. Two of their four dogs were fosters for the Zeus’s program ... they ultimately found their permanent home with the Tyackes.
Fred loved sports — playing, coaching, umpiring, refereeing, he was there. He coached both Darrin and Stacia in youth sports and tried to teach all of “his kids” the proper way to play and to have some “decorum” when on the field. He then had to explain what that meant, of course, and they tried to follow his guidance. He enjoyed attending his children’s baseball, softball, soccer and basketball games. Fred came to love the game of golf and excelled. He applied for assistant pro positions at a few Northwest golf courses but had to decline two offers because of another knee injury and subsequent surgery. He was lucky as well as good and garnered 11 holes-in-one over the course of his playing years.
Fred is survived by his wife, Rhonda; son Darrin Tyacke; daughter Stacia Tyacke (Jeffry Sampson); grandson Rhys Tyacke; granddaughter Rhen Tyacke; sister Sandy Turner; brother Darrell Tyacke; and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Luanne Shrum and Cherry Tyacke.
The family is planning a small private family celebration of Fred’s life later this summer. In lieu of flowers, for anyone wishing to express condolences to the Tyacke family, they recommend a donation to Zeus’s Friends Lost and Found Pet Network serving the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, or a favorite animal rescue organization in your home area.
Thank you to Merchant Memorial Group for assisting the family with arrangements.