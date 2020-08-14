Freddy Lee Davis, 73, of Clarkston, passed away of natural causes Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
He was born Feb. 21, 1947, in Leavenworth, Wash., to Roy L. and Lila E. (Thompson) Davis. Freddy graduated from Peshastin/Dryden High School in 1965.
Fred met his future wife, Betty Jane Collins, at a drive-in movie in 1964. He and Betty were married April 23, 1966, in Cashmere. They spent more than 51 happy years together, deeply in love.
From 1966 to 1986, Fred proudly served his country as a serviceman in the United States Army. He retired as sergeant first class E7 with many awards, medals and decorations he earned with service in Korea, Germany and the United States.
Fred was a member of several square dancing clubs in Germany and Georgia, which he and Betty enjoyed as a pastime together. He also enjoyed bowling and playing slots with family and friends. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his beloved children, Rachel Turner, of Caldwell, Angela Jones and Jessica Ray, both of Clarkston, and Steven Davis, of Wenatchee; siblings Linda Russell, Tom Davis, Anna Bowlin, Don Davis, Larry Davis, Lisa Davis and Marilyn Correll; as well as two grandsons, two granddaughters, three stepgranddaughters and two great-granddaughters. Fred was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Betty; his son, Timothy L. Davis; his parents, Roy and Lila; and his brother, Henry Davis.
Cremation has taken place, and a veteran’s memorial service will be held at a later date.
