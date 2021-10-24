Freddie Raykovich was born May 9, 1956, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston. He died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at the age of 65.
He loved Jesus, and Jesus loved him. He grew up in Headquarters, where the community loved and embraced him. He had a passion for power saws, helicopters and ambulances because of the sirens. The swimming pool was a joy to him and he ran away to the pool many times.
He moved to Clarkston in 1971. Everyone knew him and treated him well. He was a regular at local sporting events and karaoke on Wednesday nights at Lancer Lanes. He loved loggers and attending Orofino Lumberjack Days for many years. He also dressed up as a clown and handed out candy at the Asotin County Fair parade, where one year he won second place for best costume. He loved country music, especially Charley Pride and would sing often at family events.
When he was born, there was a short life expectancy, but because of excellent care, he lived a long, healthy life. He was a member of Community Living and a resident as Prestige Nursing Home in Clarkston. He was treated with much love. Fred spread joy wherever he went and will be missed dearly by family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Leona Dickinson; brother Dude (Janice) Raykovich; stepbrother Dr. Gordon (Brucha) Dickinson; sister Linda Nail; nieces Cynthia Stolzenberger, Angela Raykovich and Hannah Raykovich; and nephews Tom Dickinson, Lee Dickinson, Shawn Raykovich and Christopher Raykovich.
He was preceded in death by fathers, John Raykovich and Gordon Dickinson.
A funeral will be held at a later date.