Freda Maxine Crawford Mock, 87, of Pomeroy, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Pomeroy.
Maxine was born to Clement Eugene Crawford and Mae Augustine Taylor Crawford Nov. 9, 1931, in Pomeroy. She attended grade school in Pomeroy and graduated from Pomeroy High School. Maxine married Jerry Mock June 17, 1949, at Pomeroy.
She worked as a telephone operator, a bookkeeper for Cardwells’ Department Store and Able Automotive and in customer service for Pomeroy Pharmacy, OM Scott & Sons, just to name a few. Maxine was interested in photography, metal detecting, gambling and garage sales. She was the Garfield County Fair apple pie champ for many years and crocheted afghans and tablecloths. In 1949, she was crowned the Garfield County Rodeo queen.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Jerry Mock of Pomeroy; daughter Cathy (Steven) Mock Perry of Pomeroy; son Rich (Jolene) Mock of Steptoe, Wash.; daughter Julie (Kevin) Knodel of Benton City, Wash.; son Ronnie Mock of Clarkston; daughter Diana (Mark) Schmidt of Pomeroy; grandchildren Tricia Brown, Christopher Keizer, Tim Mock, Megan Belfore, Andy Mock, Brian Ruchert, Brooke Stokes, Rusty Ruchert, Briana Solik, Brady Mock, Brandon Mock, Patrick Grim and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clement Crawford; mother, Augustine Crawford and brother Ron Crawford.
A service with the Rev. Roger Pederson will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Richardson-Brown Funeral Home in Pomeroy.
Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.