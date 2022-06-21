Fred James Ross, 69, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, in Lewiston after a long fight with cardiac disease.
Fred is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 46 years; daughters Casey (James) Finkbeiner and Amanda (Nathan) Boyer; brothers Bill Ross, Tom Ross, Donny Ross; sister, Claudia Combs; and grandchildren Andrew Boyer, Lydia Finkbeiner and Grace Boyer. Fred was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone.
Fred was born Dec. 12, 1952, in Colfax, to Don and Norma Ross. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1971 and from Spokane Community College in Spokane in 1973. On Aug. 30, 1975, he married the love of his life and they made their home in Clarkston.
Fred loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved tinkering in his shop, and coaching softball when his girls were young. He retired as superintendent of transportation from Asotin-Anatone School District in 2017. Fred worked hard all his life, and loved his family more than anything. He was a friend who would do anything for you.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston. Dinner and a time of fellowship for all family and friends will follow the service.