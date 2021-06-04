Heaven gained an unforgettable legend Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Fred F. Borders was born May 6, 1940, in Hollywood, Idaho, to Ted and Viola (Kingen) Borders. Their family later relocated to Fraser where he and his siblings were raised.
Fred had a lifetime of accomplishments and one he could hang his hat on. He played football and basketball at Weippe High School where he graduated in 1958. Directly after high school, Fred began his 50-year career in the logging industry in Weippe where he made his roots and built a lifetime of happiness.
In addition to logging, Fred acquired ownership of the Elkhorn Bar in 1981. Shortly thereafter he met Millie Morris, and together they operated the bar. For many years, Fred sponsored the “Elk Horn” men’s baseball team and gained many lifelong friends. In addition, they supported the Timberline High School sports programs and attended many basketball and football games. In August 2014, he and Millie served as grand marshals of the Wild Weippe Rodeo for their years of dedicated volunteer work involving the rodeo. In the spring of 2021, he sold the day care center (Elk Horn) as he fondly referred to it and looked forward to enjoying his retirement. His proudest moments, however, were no secret; he loved and adored his time spent with Millie, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephew, Mike Axtell. The love he had for his family and friends was timeless.
Fred was a devoted and gentle partner, father, uncle, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be remembered for his optimistic sense of humor, his great love of the outdoors, perfected beer hotcakes, divine deer jerky, fried egg sandwiches, homemade hot chocolate and an abundance of patience in teaching and guiding his children and grandchildren how to do all the things he loved in life. While fishing, hunting, boating, riding his four-wheeler, gardening or watching his grandchildren play, you could find the purest joy and most genuine grin on his face.
Fred is survived by his life partner of 38 years, Millie Morris; two children, Jim (Debbie) Borders and Cathi (Jeff) Turcott, both of Orofino; two stepchildren, Tony (Sisalene) Morris and Kylie Morris, both of Weippe; fifteen grandchildren, Savannah (Ryan) Green, Sara Osborn, Natasha Stewart, Brandi (Paul) Heindselman and Desirae Lopez, all of Boise, Kristina (Kyle) Hoisington, Richie (Kristy) Turcott and Lisa Turcott, all of Lewiston, Jeffrey (Christina) Borders and Larry (Nicole) Turcott, all of Orofino, Brian Borders, Mackenzie Morris, Troy Manz, Nikkia Morris, all of Weippe, and Breanne Haskins, of Philadelphia; his brothers, Ed (Nancy) Borders, of Orofino, and Sam (Karin) Borders, of Lewiston; and former son-in-law, Johnny Lane, of Nampa; as well as 21 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him unconditionally. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
Fred is now reunited with his parents, Ted and Viola (Kingen) Borders; siblings, Helen Smith, Gail Hibbs and Larry “Boze” Borders; son Raymond Eugene Borders; mother of his children, Linda Wells; grandson, Cody Borders and granddaughter, Courtney Morris.
There will be a celebration of life/potluck dinner honoring Fred and his brother, Larry (Boze) Borders at 1 p.m. June 26 at Fraser Park.