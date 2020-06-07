Fred E. Palermo, 97, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Spokane.
He was born June 7, 1922, in Lewiston to Frank and Frances Palermo. Fred was a graduate of Lewiston High School and played football and ran the sprint events in track. He loved telling about the fun times they had on the out-of-town sports field trips.
Fred served in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and later received a medical discharge after breaking his foot aboard ship.
After the service, he worked for a short time making anchor chain in Seattle, and later selling cars, working as an auto body repairman, and later owning Fred’s Body Shop for many years until he retired. Cars were a big passion for him, along with steelhead fishing on the Snake River and trout fishing at Twin Lakes near Inchelium, Wash.
Fred was an avid Washington State University fan and booster and had season tickets to both basketball and football for almost 40 years, going to both Rose Bowl games and several other bowl games. You could always see him wearing WSU attire and one of his many WSU hats anytime during the year. He was also a longtime member of the Lewiston Elks Club and a Lewis-Clark State College baseball fan.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Carol Piontek and husband Don; stepson Jerry Zuehlke and wife Paulette; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by a niece, Michelle Hall, of Bellevue, Wash., Denise Beail, of Spokane, and great-nephew Scott Arnone, of Lewiston. Fred was preceded in death by wives Beryl, Joyce, Lila and Betty; brothers George and Alex Palermo; and sisters Louise Stranahan, Clara Arnone, Arlene Baunach, Loretta Palermo and Gerda Wright.
Fred moved to Spokane in 2018 to be closer to his daughter and lived in Providence Family Adult Home for the last two years of his life. He had dementia the last few years but loved talking about events in the first 50 years of his life and watching WSU football games.
There will be no services at his request, and he will be interred at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.