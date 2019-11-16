Frederick A. “Ziggy” Willett’s long and interesting life came to an end on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the age of 94. Fred was proud to have lived independently in his own home past his 94th birthday, moving just recently to the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Fred was born May 10, 1925, to Ralph and Wanda Willett, in Colville, Wash., where his family owned an early franchise for the first Ford and Willys automobiles. That business eventually evolved into Willett Brothers Auto Parts, an auto parts and welding business with stores in Lewiston, Moscow and Grangeville.
Fred graduated from Lewiston High School in 1943, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, seeing duty in the Aleutian Islands, among other places. After his service was over, he attended the University of Idaho and was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. After earning his degree in business from UI in 1952, Fred joined his father and brothers at Willett Brothers Auto Parts Inc., finally retiring in 1987 at the age of 62.
Fred was active in many local and state organizations, often serving stints as a board member or president of the organization. Those organization include: the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education (LIFE), the Idaho Lung Association, the Idaho Automotive Jobbers Association, the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, the Lewiston Elks, the Community Concert Association, Vandal Boosters, Winter Spirit, the Boy Scouts Seaport Golf Classic and both the Lewiston and Clarkston golf and country clubs. Fred was especially fond of his association with the NAIA World Series, starting as a volunteer peanut vendor and eventually becoming, well, the head cheerleader and rabble-rouser.
Fred lived loud and proud. He truly enjoyed life and thoroughly enjoyed the many friends he was fortunate enough to have accumulated over the years. Among his many activities, he especially enjoyed his many ski trips and vacations to McCall, his trips to the family cabin on Chatcolet Lake and his annual trip to Gig Harbor, Wash. He also enjoyed seeing friends at his favorite local haunts, including the gym, Jonathan’s (later Macullen’s) and the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Fred is survived by his children, Paul (Lou), Kent (Candy) and Stacie (Randy Dean); and his stepchildren, Barry Hillman and Mindy Bradley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Wanda Willett; and his brothers, Robert and Keith Willett.
The family is planning to hold a celebration of Fred’s life at a later date.