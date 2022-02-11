Franklin Tyrone Bear, also known as “Spanks,” a true warrior, had gone on to join his Creator on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla., with his wife by his side.
Frank was born Dec. 14, 1973, in Orofino to Michael Bear and Marcella Bailey. Frank was a proud enrolled Nez Perce Tribal Member and also carried Cree blood of the Red Pheasant Band of Saskatchewan, Canada. No matter where he was, he was proud to share who he was as a true blue Ni-Mii-Puu. As an adult, Frank found Lapwai and Broken Arrow, Okla., to be his true home and as we would lovingly call it Idahome and Oklahome.
As a child, Frank attended First Indian Presbyterian Church and Second Indian Presbyterian Church and was a part of many different communities growing up. He attended schools in Sitka, Alaska, Red Pheasant, Canada, Kooskia, Kamiah and Lapwai and was proud to be a Kub and a Wildcat. This is where Frank was involved in many sports such as Baby Wildcat football, junior high track and high school football and basketball. He was also involved in the Upward Bound Program. Frank graduated with the Lapwai Class of 1994 (Ninety Fo, Fo Sho) and later attended Lewis-Clark State College and Haskell University.
As a kid, Frank loved the cowboy life, mutton busted and loved riding his very own horse, Dunbar. Also, his favorite things to do were to ride his dirt bike, shoot his BB gun, put on comedy skits, rock out to heavy metal, hang with all of his friends and family, and especially be out on all day on adventures, which usually involved hunting, fishing and just being in those good medicine spots. As an adult these loves did not change. You would often find him being out all day enjoying good medicine spots and hunting and fishing with many different cruising buddies, young and old. He mainly loved to go to those No Tell Em’ Ridges, especially nephews and nieces who he considered his own kids. You could also be sure that if you had any interaction with him you would have a new name.
When it came to this die-hard Denver Bronco, Chicago Bull, Ohio State Buckeye and Broken Arrow Tiger Fan, it seemed that there is nothing that he could not do. He was employed in the Nez Perce Tribe fisheries program, engine crew boss, wildland fire fighter, sawyer, delivering wood to elders, Native Lands West, McFarland Enterprises, Enterprise with Richard Guzman, Nez Perce Tribe Salmon Corps, Triple R mill and the Clearwater River Casino. With his huge heart he also volunteered at the Nez Perce Tribe Early Headstart Program, the Nez Perce Tribe Children’s Home and in all of his kids classrooms where he was known as the infamous Uncle Spanks. You could also rely on Frank to help anyone in need, especially elders. He was also an honorary Boys & Girls Club of America Native Services team member.
Frank is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Joanna Bear, Eileen (David) Shepherd and James Davis, daughter Tyone Bear, uncle Wendell Davis and uncle Richard Bear including many other uncles and aunties.
He is survived by his wife Anna Bear, father Micheal Bear, mother Marcella (Henry) Bailey, his second parents Vic and Sandy Holt, sisters Deanna (Albert) Penney, Katie (Bo) Wilson, Wilissa (Devon) Walker, brothers Vernon Holt, Erik Holt, Virgil Holt Jr., James (Feather) Holt, Lewis (Wenona) Holt, his sons Peyton Bear, Tyus Bear and Bryden Bear, and all his nieces and nephews who he considered his own: Alyssa Holt, Davis Bear, Sandrine (Zach) Penney, Fletcher (Hattie) Penney, Michael Bear, Albert Penney Jr., Marcileen Penney and many many more.
The memorial will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the Pi-Nii-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. The celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wa-A’Yas Community Center in Kamiah. Burial will take place at No Kidd Lane Cemetery with a dinner to follow at the Wa-A’Yas.
Donations can be made to the P1FCU Account of Anna Bear.