Frankie Harvey

Frankie Jean Harvey passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Chillicothe, Mo., to Leo and Jean Sayer.
The family relocated to Seattle for her parents to work at Boeing when Frankie was 8 years old, and the family later returned to Missouri.
When she was 14, they moved to Palouse, where Frankie graduated from high school. Frankie married Kenny Carter in 1957. They made their home in Palouse. Frankie went to work at Palouse High School in 1970, and later worked at Washington State University in several different jobs and ending up in the economics department, from which she retired in 1998.
She married Jim Harvey in 1980 and they made their home in Palouse and then Clarkston, where they enjoyed working in their yard, fishing, boating, camping and spending time with friends and family. After retirement, Frankie enjoyed shopping, traveling a bit, water aerobics, swimming and her card groups. She met many special friends playing cards. They also had several furbabies that made their life complete. Most recently, Frankie has had Gucci, who she said was one of the best friends she ever had. Over the years she had two special friends, Joy Fuhrman and Val Pruitt. They had a lot of fun adventures and made her life exciting and fun.
Also important in her life was Dennis, a neighbor who lived down the street and was always available to help her. From shoveling the snow to debating politics, God must have known he was needed and placed him in her life.
Mom always had time and so much love for her family. We have so many great memories with her.
She was loved so much by her children, Terri Weeks, of Seattle, Mike (Sharolon) Carter, of Potlatch, and Renee (John) Adcock, of Clarkston; and grandkids Jeni Jones, Ryan (Keely) Hamilton, Heather Hamilton, Denise (Chris) Dodson, Nick Carter and Whitney Todish. Frankie was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Billy and Ariana Jones, and Hadlei and Easton Hamilton.
She was an amazing, loving, caring and supportive mom and grandma. Her family will miss her more than words can say.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Jean Sayer; her brother, Fred Sayer; her husband, Jim Harvey; and too many wonderful friends.
The sun will be a little dimmer, the flowers a little less colorful and our hearts a little broken, but you are not suffering anymore and for that we are thankful. We will love you always and forever.
A memorial will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston.