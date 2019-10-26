Frank Trott Wright, 96, died in his home, after suffering five years of declining health, on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. He was surrounded by his loved ones as his final wish was fulfilled.
Frank was born in a farmhouse Oct. 19, 1922, to William and Frances Wright, in Woolwich, Maine. He was the first of four boys and was followed by Herbert, Henry and Harley. He spent his youth having fun, working hard and outrunning the law.
Frank had a lengthy cat-and-mouse game going with a particular officer that lasted throughout his high school years. He would speed in his Mercury, the officer would try to pull him over, and he would outrun him and get away. Until one day, the officer triumphantly called Frances to let her know that he had finally caught Frank and that she could pick him up down at the station. Frances was a little confused, because Frank had joined the military and was no longer in Maine. Poor Herbie had not only inherited his older brother’s Mercury, but also a police officer who was very motivated to catch up with Frank.
Frank wanted to do something special with his life and realized that he would need to leave his home in order for that to happen. Taking a giant step into the unknown, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1941. After completing his basic training in Biloxi, Miss., he was assigned to a base in Mountain Home, Idaho. He spent the duration of World War II teaching young airmen how to repair B-24 Liberators.
While serving in the military, Frank met his future wife, Marjorie Jane Rohkar. When recalling how they first met, Frank often said that she tried to drown him at a pool party. Still, he was committed to wooing this special young lady, and often hitchhiked between Mountain Home and Glenns Ferry, Idaho, a 30-mile trek, to see her. Frank and Marjorie Wright were married Sept. 23, 1945, in Glenns Ferry.
They moved to Boise shortly after their wedding, and came to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1946. He settled there and lived in the same house for more than the next 60 years. He worked in the warehouse at Potlatch for more than 40 years until he retired in 1988.
During this time, Frank and Marjorie had three children, Ann, James and Douglas. Frank worked hard through the week. He always kept Sundays free to spend with his family. Frank and Marjorie eventually built a cabin overlooking Lake Coeur d’Alene and spent every free moment in their personal paradise with their family. For almost 58 years, Frank was happy to grow old with the love of his life and tinker quietly on one of his many projects.
On May 12, 2003, Marjorie died suddenly. Frank, who always had been a reserved person and was often perceived as grumpy by his grandchildren, underwent a transformation and immediately became easygoing and adventurous, always wanting to try new things and go on rides. It was like Marjorie had given him a piece of her for safekeeping and she had taken some of his hard edges for good measure. After Marjorie’s death, Frank’s family got to know a new side of him. He was sweet and generous of spirit. He found a new joy with his family. He was present for the weddings of his grandchildren and the births of his great-grandchildren.
In 2014, Frank’s health began to decline and the family he had supported and loved through their life supported and loved him through the end of his. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren came together and helped him during his final years so that he could stay in his home.
Frank Wright is survived by his children, Ann (Dave) Koenig, James (Mary Beth) Wright and Douglas (Kristi) Wright; his nine grandchildren, Diana (William) Remacle, Brandon (Kristin) Wright, Travis (Leah) Wright, Charlie (Amanda) Koenig, Jenelle (Erik) Chaffins, Becca Koenig, Todd (Amanda) Wright, Tyler Peck and Scott (Caitlin) Wright; his 11 great-grandchildren: Peter Remacle, Addison Chaffins, Marjorie Remacle, Isla Wright, Finley Koenig, Willa Wright, Bennett Chaffins, Tatum Wright, Charlotte Wright, Briar Wright and one more Koenig baby on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Frances (Soule) Wright; his brothers, Herbert (Vera) Wright, Henry (Merleen) Wright and Harley (Beverly) Wright; and his wife, Marjorie Jane Wright. May their reunion in death be happy and glorious and, most of all, accountable.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the First Christian Church in Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Red Door community supper program that is held daily at the First Christian Church in Clarkston.