Frank Schuit (Frank’s Lawn Service) was a rare combination of a man who loved life and his family while having a firm understanding of the path God had chosen for him.
In the early ’70s, Frank, with his cousin, Jack Schuit, left Chicago where he was born and raised to find solitude in the many mountains and streams. Frank found just that and fulfilled his dream by building a home for him and his wife surrounded by God’s beauty.
He touched many lives with his involvement in the community and by spreading the message through Positive Life Network, where he served as president for many years.
God played a very significant role in his life in addition to his family. He is survived by his wife, Diana Schuit and his sister Annie Gustafson. He is also survived by his two children Riley Schuit and Rachel Mellom, together with Diana’s children, Doni Krug and Tim Leighton.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, Frank, 67, succumbed to COVID-19. We know he will be lifted up with Jesus in the resurrection. He is and will be truly missed. We hope that he blessed your life as much as he has ours.
A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. April 16 at the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston. All are welcome.