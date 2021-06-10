Frank Newell Kennedy, 66, of Clarkston, loving husband, son, father, brother, Papa and friend, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from a massive heart attack.
He was born to Gordys and Jim Kennedy on Dec. 31, 1954, in Fulton, N.Y. He attended kindergarten through high school in Clarkston, where he graduated in 1973. He pitched in Little League, played football and had many lifelong friends there. Frank worked as a heavy equipment operator for Poe Asphalt until retirement, then was requested to join a crew at Washington State University where he worked each winter since.
He married Sandi Erdmann on May 9, 1987. They have two sons, Cody and Joseph Kennedy, of Clarkston, and a daughter, Kristi Kennedy, of Emmett. Frank was the beloved Papa to three grandsons, Carter, Nash and Tyler, who he loved very much.
Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing through the years, but his greatest passion was gold nugget hunting. He spent many hours researching the history of the old mines and miners. He studied the geology and locations of quartz layers, as they often hold gold nuggets. When he finally heard the beeping signal from his gold detector, he would excitedly call out, “Woohoo, I got gold!” The nuggets are often clumped inside a dirt clod and he would say, “It feels just like opening a Christmas present every time I crumble the dirt away.”
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Jim Kennedy. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandi Kennedy; mother Gordys Robinson; children Cody, Joseph and Kristi (Tyler Gonzales) Kennedy; siblings Kathy Mintz, Steve Kennedy, Bruce Orman, Suzy Simpson, Doug Kennedy and Diane Stevens and their spouses; and his three grandsons, Carter, Nash and Tyler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was known for his friendly and generous spirit and will be dearly missed by all his family and many close friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. June 19 at the Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.