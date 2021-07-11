William Frank Murray Jr. died Thursday, July 1, 2021, of respiratory failure. He appeared to have died in his sleep.
Frank was born July 22, 1956, in Lewiston and attended Pasco and Pullman high schools, graduating in 1974 from Pullman High. He and his mother bought a home in Clarkston in 1986. Frank was a walker and had many different routes in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
In his later years, he walked the aisles of Clarkston Albertsons, until COVID-19. He knew employees by name and visited with most on a daily basis. Frank knew most of the vendors by name as well. He considered “Bert’s” employees family. Frank volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul in Clarkston and had a “Vinny’s” family. Frank had many friends. He collected the Tribune, Starbucks cups, antique Campbell’s soup cups and beer steins.
Frank loved the sound of his own voice. He enjoyed karaoke and loved NASCAR, baseball, football and girls’ basketball. He had an uncanny memory for dates, sports statistics and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley statistics. Frank enjoyed talking to everyone. Frank enjoyed telling all he saw about the weather. He was quite the character with a loud voice and beautiful smile. He was truly a friendly, caring and loving person.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, “Bill” William Frank Murray, his mother, Grace Prouty, and his youngest sister, Dianne Panter. He is survived by his oldest sister, Kristine Murray Henderson, and her spouse, Bruce Henderson, and many cousins that he loved dearly.
Frank wanted an Irish wake. Please join us for an Irish wake from 5-7 p.m. July 22 at Bridge Street Connection in Clarkston to honor his final wish. Memorial donations can be made to Clarkston’s St. Vincent de Paul.
He is at peace with his family in heaven.