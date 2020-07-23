On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Frank Marlow Arnett, loving son, brother, father, grandfather and sensei, passed away at the age of 62.
Frank was born Oct. 10, 1957, in Richland, to Bobbi and Randy Arnett. He grew up in Yakima and moved to Clarkston in 1982 to open the first full-time karate school in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. On Sept. 30, 1989, Frank married Jackie Arnett. They raised their son, Austin, and Jackie’s son and daughter, Kodi and Santana.
Frank had a passion for martial arts. He also loved to coach, and he combined his two passions to create what is now Martial Arts America. Frank started training in martial arts in 1976 and opened Lewis Clark Karate six years later. Throughout his 40-year career, Frank inspired countless young martial artists who he helped grow into confident young men and women. Frank was so much more than a sensei, trainer and coach; he loved and cared for all his students and always put them first.
Whether Frank was training his karate students, promoting MMA fights, cornering for his son or spending time with his granddaughter, he always had a smile on his face. Frank was a very humble and patient man, he was known for his compassionate spirit, encouraging outlook on life and will be remembered as a legend.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Randy. He is survived by his mother, Bobbi; his brother, Rob; sister Pam; his son, Austin; and his granddaughter, Scarlet.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the old Lewiston High School Auditorium at 1114 Ninth Ave. If there are any donations, Frank wanted them to be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, lcshelter.org.