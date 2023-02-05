Frank “Larry” Lawrence Cassidy Jr.

After a courageous 25-year battle against Prostate Cancer. Frank “Larry” L. Cassidy Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully at home with his wife Marilou at his side on Jan. 19, 2023. Always positive about his situation, when asked how he was doing he would respond, “I’m in the hunt.”
A genuine Northwest man, Larry was born to Frank L. Cassidy and Ruby Clearwater Cassidy on November 4, 1939, in Portland, Ore. Growing up in Seattle he attended Franklin High School and the University of Washington (’62). He loved the Dawgs! Vancouver, WA had been his home since 1966.
Larry’s bigger-than-life personality served him well as he created businesses, becoming a mentor and offering guidance and friendship to many in the business world. His integrity, expectations and visionary ability inspired us all.
His passion for salmon and steelhead in the Northwest (“it’s about the fish”) led him to several positions as a community activist and conservationist. His governor-appointed positions began in 1973 and included: Washington State Game Commission, Pacific Salmon Commission, North Pacific Anadromous Fish Commission, Washington Salmon Recovery Funding Board, and the Wild Salmon Center. Larry considered his appointment by Gov. Gary Locke to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council (1998 to 2008) the most effective position in his efforts for fish conservation. He has left a legacy as a political activist and conservationist in the Northwest.
Larry enjoyed golfing at Royal Oaks Country Club in Vancouver, where he was a member since 1988, and Black Butte Ranch in Oregon, as well many courses around the world.
For the past 40 years Larry’s greatest joy had been spending time at the family’s Sunrise Ranch on the banks of the Grande Ronde River in southeast Washington, surrounded by an abundance of fish and wildlife. An accomplished outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing, hunting, riding horses and watching the bighorn sheep. One of his greatest joys was teaching his children and grandchildren to hunt for deer and elk.
He was the ultimate husband, father and grandfather. So very proud of his family and always ready to tell the world of their stories and achievements.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Cassidy, mother Ruby Cassidy and sisters Maureen Larsen and Gloria Reed. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marilou; daughters Erin (Paul) Galeno, Lynn (Jeff) Kuschke; and son Michael (Jennifer) Cassidy. Survivors also include grandchildren Alexandria Pierce, Amelia Galeno, Joseph Galeno, Siobhan Cassidy, Kevin Cassidy, Amanda Kuschke, Mara Cassidy, Liam Cassidy, Sean Cassidy, Michael Cassidy Jr., Colleen Cassidy and Patrick Cassidy and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Peace Health Hospice for the loving and caring end of life care for Larry. Contributions in Larry’s honor can be sent the Prostate Cancer Research fund at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. https://give.ohsu/foundation.org or OHSU Foundation, P.O. Box 29017, Portland, OR 97296. ATTN: FUND “Prostate Cancer Research. In honor of Larry Cassidy.”
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. March 17, 2023, at the Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater, 218 W. 12th Street, Vancouver, WA 98660.