Frank “Larry” Lawrence Cassidy Jr.

After a courageous 25-year battle against Prostate Cancer. Frank “Larry” L. Cassidy Jr., age 83, passed away peacefully at home with his wife Marilou at his side on Jan. 19, 2023. Always positive about his situation, when asked how he was doing he would respond, “I’m in the hunt.”

A genuine Northwest man, Larry was born to Frank L. Cassidy and Ruby Clearwater Cassidy on November 4, 1939, in Portland, Ore. Growing up in Seattle he attended Franklin High School and the University of Washington (’62). He loved the Dawgs! Vancouver, WA had been his home since 1966.

