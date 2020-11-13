Frank J. Bower, 89, died peacefully at home Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in his favorite recliner with his Bible, homemade cookies and coffee beside him.
He was born in 1931 in Avon. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951, proudly serving in Korea for two years. He earned the United Nations and Korean Service Medals with three bronze stars. Frank made and donated numerous “Quilts of Valor” to honor others serving in our military and was a lifelong member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Frank married Elsie Beyer in 1954 and they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary before Elsie died in 2016.
Frank was a hard worker who had many jobs, including loading boxcars and grading lumber for 40 years at area mills. He was very active. He loved to visit with everyone he met and always offered to help others. He enjoyed carpentry, fixing lawn mowers, sewing quilts, baking pies and cookies, hunting, fishing, gardening, reading the Bible and Westerns, caring for animals/pets, and attending the Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Kamiah.
Frank was extremely proud of his five children, 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He said he prayed for all of his family every night.
A small graveside service (because of COVID-19 risks and possible inclement weather) is scheduled for Saturday at the Kamiah cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date to include all of Frank’s family and friends.
Frank’s family wishes to especially thank Mike and Pam Hipes and all of his other neighbors and friends for their generous support and assistance through the years. You are such a blessing to us all.