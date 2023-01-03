Frank F. Fuller, 79, of Clarkston, passed away Dec. 29 at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston.
Frank was born April 8, 1943, in Tacoma, to Raymond “Ike” Fuller and Marjorie E. Sillivan Fuller.
Frank graduated from Clarkston High School but also attended elementary and Jr. High schools at Riddle, Ore., Dayton and Pendleton, Ore.
Frank worked for 20 years at the Green Giant processing plant in Dayton as a combine mechanic.
Frank spent many years riding his bike to Asotin and back, collecting cans. He was known as “The Can Man.” He also belonged to the Eagles and Moose lodges and loved putting on his dancing shoes and dancing the night away.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Raymond “Ike” Fuller and mother, Marjorie E. Fuller. He is survived by his brother, Raymond Lee Fuller, of Fullerton, Calif.; sisters Susan Dickey (Mike), of Coulee Dam, Wash., and Sandra Bartlett (Ed), of Spokane; nephews Bret Dickey (Gerri), of Spokane, Brock Dickey (Lindsay), of Post Falls, Johnny Fuller (Elizabeth), of Fullerton, and Jake Bartlett (Kristina), of Spokane; nieces Christy Fuller, of Menifee, Calif., and Blake Welch (Donavan), of Colbert, Wash.; great-nephews and great-nieces Austin and Jade Dickey; Kye Welch; Kaylin Caldwell; Luke, Dylan and Tyler Bartlett; and Michael and Jacob Fuller; and many, many loving cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Merchant Funeral Home, following a graveside service.