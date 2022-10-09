Francis “Frank” Raymon Bennett

Francis “Frank” Raymon Bennett, 87, of Moscow, was a beloved grandfather, father and husband during his incredible 87 years of life. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Frank’s life began July 11, 1935, to parents Guy and Millie Bennett, in Clarkston. He attended school in Clarkston, while also assisting with his family’s fruit orchard business. With a fruit orchard, wooden boxes were a necessity. The boxes were first created by his father, who purchased lumber from the Potlatch mill. Soon, the two realized they could make the lumber themselves, thus creating their first small sawmill. When World War II started, the apple boxes quickly transitioned to boxes for ammunition. But during the war, cardboard became readily available and eliminated the demand for wood boxes. The family was challenged to think bigger and thus, created their first dimensional lumber mill.