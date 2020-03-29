Francis E. Nogle Jr., devoted father of Kathy (Nogle) Beck, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, just one week after being diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Francis said, “I’ve had a good life. I feel sorry for all of the rest of you who have to stay here.”
He will be deeply missed by his daughter, the staff and patrons of several local eateries, the gas station where he got his coffee twice a day and his many friends and neighbors with whom he had daily conversations.
He was 74 years old.
Francis was born July 14, 1945, to Leslie Jean (Bailey) and Francis Eugene Nogle Sr., in Moscow. He grew up on Warner Avenue in Lewiston and enjoyed terrorizing the neighborhood with his boyhood friends. He was a 1963 graduate of Lewiston High School and studied education at LCSC for several years. He was also a member of the Idaho National Guard. Francis left college to follow in his father’s footsteps as a construction worker, heavy equipment operator and rock crushing plant operator. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 370, working for DeAtley Crushing. During that time, he worked on many projects, traveling around Spokane, the Tri-Cities, eastern Washington and western Montana. He loved “woods work” – living in the woods, crushing rock and building Forest Service roads. He was proud to have worked on the new Lewiston Hill highway, the flood control levees along the Snake River in Lewiston and several Pacific Northwest dams.
He married Kathy’s mom, Dianne (Cunnington) Nogle Foote, in 1977, and became an instant father to a 3-year-old little girl. Francis and Dianne were married almost 20 years. He never remarried. In 1985, Francis retired from construction so he could stay closer to home and be with his daughter. He worked at LCSC as a senior maintenance craftsman at the physical plant until his second retirement, two days after his birthday in 2007.
Francis lived his life to the fullest. He could fix or build anything, was an expert carpenter, and loved everything about the great outdoors. After his daughter moved to Cincinnati in 1998, he took annual trips there where the two went to museums, attended concerts (favorites include Tina Turner, Cher and Madonna) and took road trips to Washington, D.C., and Niagara Falls to see all the sights.
Francis had a passion for recreational prospecting. He was vice president of the Northwest Gold Prospecting Association’s Clearwater Chapter. He loved to invent new and better mining methods and equipment, like his spiral panning machine. Whenever he found gold, he would save it in clear glass vials that he carried around with him to show people. In the off-season, he would bring buckets of fine black sand into the house and use a kitchen mixer and turkey baster to “mine” on the kitchen table. Francis loved to teach kids about prospecting and enjoyed spending time preparing baggies of sand with real gold in them so the kids could find and keep their own gold.
Probably the only thing Francis enjoyed more than mining was helping people. He loved taking care of the yards in the neighborhood, from mowing lawns, to raking leaves, to snow removal. He was known to be a generous tipper and always wanted to help people in any way he could. He was funny, a little quirky, and an all-around good-natured man. He will be dearly missed.
Francis is survived by his daughter, Kathy; older brother, Steve, of Boise; a niece and three nephews; and many close friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sharee Kromrei, Sycamore Glen and Elite Home Health and Hospice, who cared for Francis in his last days and allowed him to pass away peacefully in his beloved recliner with his daughter by his side.
A gathering to celebrate his life and share memories will be held in his backyard at a later date.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is handling the arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.