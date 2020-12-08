Francis “Dee” Trott, 75, died at home after a four-year battle with cancer. She will be forever missed.
Born Oct. 19, 1945, in Dallas, Texas, to George and Wanda Davis.
Francis is survived by her husband, Ricky Trott. They were married Jan. 9, 1994, blending two families into one.
Francis is also survived by sons Tom (Laura) Whitten Steward and Chad (Andrea) Whitten; daughters Jeniece (Gary) McCandless, Jenenne (Tom) Newhre Sandy Ott; sons Cory (Nicole) Trott and Logan (Kristen) Trott. Francis is also survived by sisters Pam (Andy) Rogers and Eva Magintis; brothers Richard (Natlaie) Sharidan, David Sheridan, Richard (Tina) Davis and Larry (Dianne) Davis; 21 grandkids; and 19 great-grandkids.
Francis was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Thomas Sharidaw; son Chris Whitten; sisters Donna “KK” Hemphill and Georgia Ruth Davis; and brother George Wendale Davis. Francis is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends and neighbors she took in as family.
Francis loved her music and was very passionate with it. Francis is now singing in Heaven’s choir with the angels.
Services will be planned for next summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Elk River Food Bank.