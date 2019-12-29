Francis “Bubs” Fanning, 76, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Clearwater Health and Rehab in Orofino, from complications of a spinal stroke. He lost his loving wife, Linda, last December, and God graciously granted his wish to be reunited with her, ending his suffering.
He was born March 9, 1943, to June and Francis Schmitz, in Stibnite, Idaho. Following Francis’ death, June married Butch Fanning, who adopted and raised Bubs as his son.
Bubs attended school in Grangeville, Orofino and Craigmont before graduating high school in Pierce. He was also a graduate of the College of Idaho. Bubs served one year in the Army before being honorably discharged for medical reasons.
He lived many years in Pierce, working for several gyppo loggers before moving to Payette. Bubs married his wife, Linda, and found himself an instant father to three children, loving us all as his own until the end. He and Linda ran the Holiday Motel in Ontario, Ore., before deciding to once again go back to truck driving. His favorite stories were of his logging days and driving log, dairy and fuel trucks.
Bubs is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Ed) Maki, of Pierce; son Dave (Kaylene) Malone, of Mountain Home, Idaho; granddaughter Lindsay (Josh) Steiner, of Orofino; grandson Luke (Meghan) Maki, of Orofino; granddaughters Rachael (Trent) Daugherty, of Mountain Home, Ashley Malone, of Mountain Home, and Rena (Eric) Stiger and Leigha (Justin) Corsi; as well as 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son Rick Malone.
Per Bub’s request, no funeral is planned. Instead, please share a story or two, and have a toast in his honor. A graveside service will be held in Boise, where he will be laid to rest with his wife when weather permits.