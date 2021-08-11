Frances Stephina Jennings, 83, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Clarkston, from infirmities of age.
Frances was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Devils Lake, N.D., to Anthony “Tony” Heintz and Anna Marie (Mary) Kirchoffner Heintz. In 1943, they moved to Portland, Ore., where her dad barbered before moving to Vancouver, Wash., then to Lewiston and finally settling in Clarkston, in 1946. As a young child, Franny, as she was so fondly referred to, was given piano lessons. However, her instructor informed her mother that Franny was not reading the notes, but rather memorizing the keys. This early introduction to the piano turned out to be the love of her life, as she was able to play any music by ear. She would later join in jam sessions with her father, with him playing the accordion. Both would join the Old Time Fiddlers of Lewiston/Clarkston and entertain at the nursing homes, as well as for family and friends. She continued to play up until a few years ago. Frances was a communicant of Holy Family Catholic Church and attended Holy Family School receiving her eighth grade diploma in 1952.
In July of 1959, Frances married Robert Jennings. They were later divorced. Frances adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved getting together during special occasions where she would often entertain them on the piano.
Frances is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Mary Graham (David) of Lewiston, and a son, Anthony David Jennings (Lynn) of Spokane; grandchildren, Joshua (Jenny) Graham, Ciara Graham and Aaron Graham, all of Lewiston; Tyesse (Nathan) Webb, Adriana Jennings and Jaymes-Anthony Jennings, all of Spokane; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Melody and Jaycee, all of Lewiston, and Jaeden, Taya, Mia, Koa and Xavier, all of Spokane.
Along with her parents, Frances was preceded in death by infant twin brother and sister Anthony Heintz Jr. and Anna Marie (Dolly) Heintz as well as infant brother Richard John Heintz.
Special heartfelt thank you to the caring staff of Prestige Care in Clarkston for their exceptional care while Franny was a resident there, and to Debra Anderson Finnell for her loving care while Franny was still in her own home, as well as the caring priests and Eucharistic ministers of Holy Family Catholic Church.
There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to Holy Family Catholic School or a charity of your choice. You are invited to sign the online Book of Memories at www.mtviewfuneralhome.com.