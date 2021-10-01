Frances May Kraack Plemmons passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – Clarkston due to complications from cancer.
Frances was born March 21, 1929, in Libby, Mont., to John A. and Alberta M. (Swanson) Kraack. She was the first of 10 children.
Frances graduated from Rose Lake High School in 1945 and from Kinman Business University in Spokane in 1947. That same year, she secured a position as a bookkeeper with Weber Bank in Wardner, Idaho. She also worked as a bookkeeper at Panhandle State Bank in Coeur d’Alene from 1959-61. In 1947, she met George Plemmons at a dance in Medimont, Idaho. They were married March 1, 1948, in Coeur d’Alene, a union lasting 54 years that produced four children. George passed away Aug. 28, 2002. Through the years, they lived in various towns throughout the Northwest, retiring in Clarkston in 1988.
She was past Queen of the Amaranth and was active in Daughters of the Nile as chaplain for three years. During her younger years she enjoyed collecting antiques, braiding rugs, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, gardening and playing pinochle. The last number of years, you would most often find her gaming on her iPad or watching the Mariners, the Seahawks or Gonzaga.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alberta Kraack, her husband, George Plemmons, brothers, John, Alvin, and Rich Kraack and sisters Beverly Kamstra and Gerry Howe.
She is survived by her children Evan Plemmons (Sharon) of Las Vegas, Vickie Kidder (Rob Broyles) of Clarkston, Berta Ruark (Larry Sullivan) of Clarkston and Clayton Plemmons (Jennifer) Christiana of Tennessee. She has 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by her sister Diane Halverson of Spokane, Dean Kraack of St. Maries, Pete Kraack of Newport, Ore., and Mike Kraack, Hayden, Idaho.
Her children would like to thank the employees at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center for their care and friendship the last three years as well as Elite Home Health and Hospice for their care and comfort in these last days. Per her request, there will be no service.