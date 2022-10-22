Frances “Franny” Marlene Thompson passed away peacefully with family by her side Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Prestige Care in Lewiston at age 85. A longtime resident of Lewiston, Frances was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Harold and Harriet (James) Freeman, as the youngest of their three children. She moved with her family to Idaho in 1945, where they eventually settled in Juliaetta and she attended Kendrick High School. She was known for her warm smile and sense of humor, and she enjoyed music, dancing and making life-long friends.

While working at a gas station/car wash in Clarkston, Frances met Don C. Lombardi. They married in 1955 and had three children, Mike, Ken and Cherie. They divorced in 1974 after 19 years together. Frances married Ross E. Thompson in 1975 and they remained together for 42 years until his passing in 2017.