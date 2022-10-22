Frances “Franny” Marlene Thompson passed away peacefully with family by her side Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Prestige Care in Lewiston at age 85. A longtime resident of Lewiston, Frances was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Harold and Harriet (James) Freeman, as the youngest of their three children. She moved with her family to Idaho in 1945, where they eventually settled in Juliaetta and she attended Kendrick High School. She was known for her warm smile and sense of humor, and she enjoyed music, dancing and making life-long friends.
While working at a gas station/car wash in Clarkston, Frances met Don C. Lombardi. They married in 1955 and had three children, Mike, Ken and Cherie. They divorced in 1974 after 19 years together. Frances married Ross E. Thompson in 1975 and they remained together for 42 years until his passing in 2017.
Frances filled her time with her cooking career, working at the old Smoke Shop (where she also learned to shoot a mean game of pool) in downtown Lewiston, the Orchards Nursing Home and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. During that time, she also completed correspondence courses to become a Certified Dietary Manager. She served as the Secretary for the Idaho chapter of the Hospital, Institution and Educational Food Service Society (HIEFSS) for two years. Frances was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and worked with the Lewiston Veterans Home.
Of course, Franny was best known for always being there for family and friends, providing comfort, good food and love, in no particular order. Her greatest joy in retirement was helping with her grandson, Dominic, whose infectious laugh never failed to make her smile. Many affectionately called her “Granny Franny,” whether they were relatives or not. She also enjoyed oil painting, playing bingo and cheering on her favorite teams, the Seahawks and the Mariners.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Harriet Freeman; her brother, Harold; her husband, Ross, and stepdaughter, Ronda Dieker.
She is survived by her sister, Connie Whilte of Spokane; her three children and their families; Michael Lombardi, his wife Christina, and daughter Julia, of Sweden; Kenneth Lombardi and his son, Dominic, of Clarkston; Cherie Lombardi and her husband, Bernhard Behling, of Fredericksburg, Va.; her stepdaughter, Joyce Thompson, of Bend, Ore.; and stepdaughter, Susie Rebman and her husband, Mike, of Midvale, Idaho.