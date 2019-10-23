Frances M. George, of Lewiston, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. She was 84.
Frances was born July 28, 1935, in Potlatch to Julius and Sophie Crane. Frances grew up in Bovill and graduated from Deary High School in 1953. She attended the University of Idaho and pledged Alpha Phi sorority. Frances married her high school sweetheart, Tom Turpin, Sept. 4, 1955. They were blessed with three children, Patricia, Tom Jr. and Bob. Tom and Frances later divorced and Frances later married William C. George, and had her fourth child, Stacey.
Bill and Frances retired to Fernandina Beach, Fla., when Bill retired from the U.S. Marines, where they lived until Bill’s death in 2000. She relocated to Lewiston in 2001, to be closer to her mother and children. She loved spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Sophie; sister Janice Hageman; and husband Bill. She is survived by her four children, Patricia (Doug), Tom (Pam), Bob, Stacey (Brad); grandchildren Danielle, Heidi (Alex), Nikki, Heather, Krissy, Austin, Anastasia, Ryan, Seth and Braedan; great-grandchildren Sariah, Braxton and Maddux.
A graveside service will be held at noon Friday at the Moscow Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Life Care Center in Lewiston.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.