Frances Louise Line

Frances Line, 80, a longtime resident of Pullman, came to the end of her adventurous life Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Pullman Regional Hospital. She was surrounded by her family and friends.
Frances received a Bachelor of Science degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa., and her Master of Science degree in plant pathology from the University of Minnesota. She worked as a teacher and technician.
Her husband, Roland Line, preceded her in death in 2017. Her wit and wisdom will be missed by her family and friends.
There will be a private internment ceremony at Pullman City Cemetery. A private memorial gathering will be held in Minnesota at a later date, when it is safe to gather.
