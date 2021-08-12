Frances Lorraine (Backster) Averill was born March 6, 1946, in Bremerton, Wash., to Earl and Beryl Backster. She died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
She moved with her family to Lewiston and attended school there. That is where she met and married Harold “Butch” Averill at the age of 17. They lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for several years, then finally settled in the Silver Valley. They had two children, Luana and Harold Jr. (Michael).
Butch passed away in 2007, and in 2013 after being diagnosed with COPD, she moved to Pinehurst to live with her daughter, Luana. After living in Pinehurst for several years they purchased a home in Osburn, Idaho.
Frances enjoyed playing pool, darts, dart tournaments and a cold beer. She loved animals, especially dogs, and was never without a faithful dog at her side. She worked at Dick & Floyd’s, Inland Lounge and the Elks in Kellogg.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Luana; her honorary daughter, Stacy Corbitt; sisters, Rita Miles, Bonnie Hohman, Lynette Abraham, Lorelei Yeigh and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Butch Averill; son, Harold Jr. “Michael”; parents, Earl and Beryl Backster; brothers, Douglas and Jerry; sisters, Barbara Harris and Billie Paradiso; two nephews, George Hohman and Don Backster; two nieces, Terri Profit and Cindy Matson.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer or early fall. Donations may be made to the Shoshone Pet Rescue or the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.