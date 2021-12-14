Frances J. Knapp passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born July 31, 1933, to Tracy Hubbard and Marie Sullivan in Colfax.
Surviving Frances are her daughters, Colleen Lenz, of Clarkston, and Penny (John) Cerveny and grandchildren, Shawn and Shad Cerveny and Robert Lee Lenz, all of California.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert E. Lenz, of Colafx, and husband Sam M. Knapp, of Colfax, and by sons Robert Charles Lenz and Kim Lenz, both born in Colfax.