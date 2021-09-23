Frances Ford

Frances W. Ford, 79, of Riggins departed this world Wednesday, June 9, 2021, quite suddenly from complications with diabetes and heart and lung problems, which were enhanced by the rapid pace at which she both created and solved many of the challenges and obstacles in her day-to-day life and those of larger society.
Her son, Phil, daughter-in-law Petra, daughter Jill, and son-in-law Ray were with her in her final moments at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. She was known as Francie to her friends and as Grand Fran and Abuelita to her grandchildren.
Francie was born in 1942 in Sewell, Chile, to Philip and Elizabeth Ford. She moved to Weiser, Idaho, in 1952, and graduated from Weiser High School in 1960. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature and secondary education from the College of Idaho in 1963, a Master of Arts in English literature from University of Idaho in 1970 and continued to expand her knowledge of the English language as a lifelong learner for the rest of her days.
Francie spent her life educating tomorrow’s future as a master teacher, always striving to give kids the best education possible, and also helping to educate a number of adults along the way. She taught high school English and Spanish in McCall, Boise, Vallivue and Caldwell, and taught English courses at University of Idaho, Boise State University and the College of Idaho. She served as a trustee on the Caldwell School Board for three years and on the McCall-Donnelly School Board for eight. Although she retired from teaching in 2001, Francie continued to tutor children in the Riggins area for many years after.
Francie was an avid gardener, and was always tending to the fruit, vegetables, flowers and trees of her “Enchanted Cottage.” Francie also loved to write. She was a regular contributor to local newspapers everywhere she lived, and often contributed poems, stories and other recollections to periodicals, anthologies and various additional publications. Francie was also an actress and loved the stage. She was a regular performer in local drama productions throughout her life.
Francie was an outspoken advocate for the rights of the underrepresented, and those whom she felt were deserving of more justice and equality than they were receiving; she would be very concerned that one less Democrat will be voting in future elections. She was a positive steward of the Earth and believed in environmental causes that preserved and protected the planet. She also cared deeply for the welfare and humane treatment of animals, often adopting pets that were otherwise unwanted and donating time and money to groups who helped animals.
Francie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl Brockman, and survived by her five children, Phil, Jill, Jeff, Julie and Josh; their spouses; and seven grandchildren.
Francie will be missed by her children, grandchildren and her many wonderful friends. A celebration of life is planned for noon Oct. 9 at Summerville’s Café in Riggins. Memorial donations can be made in Francie’s name to Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), P.O. Box 72, Grangeville, ID 83530.