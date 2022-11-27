Frances E. Nuttman

Frances E. Nuttman, 100, of Keuterville, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville.

She was the wife of Clarence B. Nuttman, who passed away in 2019. They were married June 15, 1942, and married 77 years before he passed. Frances was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.