Frances E. Nuttman, 100, of Keuterville, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville.
She was the wife of Clarence B. Nuttman, who passed away in 2019. They were married June 15, 1942, and married 77 years before he passed. Frances was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Anna Geis; most of her siblings; and her children, Ron (Mary) Shirley (Elroy) Lauer; and grandson Roy.
Frances is survived by her seven grandchildren, Kenny Lauer, Joe (Shelly) Lauer, Mike (Samantha) Nuttman, Heidi (Mike) Poole, Rhonda (Matt) Giovanelli, Britany (Andy) Vakoch, Nicholas (Grace) Ackerman; her sister Rita Walker; her twelve great-grandchildren and great great-grandson.
Frances was born Jan. 22, 1922 in Cottonwood. She attended St. Joseph’s Parochial School during her childhood years. Her family only spoke German. After the eighth grade, she started nannying to help make money.
She was a 4-H leader for 28 years, sharing her sewing skills. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking and canning. She made the best strawberry jam and loved baking apple pies. She was a lifelong member of St Mary’s Parish. Her friend Shirley Gehring said in 2011, “She was always one of the most wonderful cooks for our parish dinners.” She even donated a crocheted tablecloth to the Holy Cross auction. The project had taken her more than two years to complete.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at the Keuterville Cemetery. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. People may express condolences to the family at Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
A special thank you to Meadowlark and Syringa Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Syringa Hospice.