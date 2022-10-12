Fortunate Dennis Decicio

Fortunate Dennis Decicio, 81, of Myrtle, Idaho, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Spokane, following a brief bout with cancer and he went to be with the Lord he loved and served.

He was born Sept. 10, 1941, in Lenore and raised in Reubens. Denney proudly served four years in the Pacific as a member of the United States Navy, then worked for Potlatch Corporation in Lewiston.