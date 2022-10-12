Fortunate Dennis Decicio, 81, of Myrtle, Idaho, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Spokane, following a brief bout with cancer and he went to be with the Lord he loved and served.
He was born Sept. 10, 1941, in Lenore and raised in Reubens. Denney proudly served four years in the Pacific as a member of the United States Navy, then worked for Potlatch Corporation in Lewiston.
He married Connie Anne Little on Feb. 17, 1966, and they accepted Christ as their Savior one month later. After seven years of very active service in Orchards Community Church, they answered the call of the Lord to serve with New Tribes Mission International (NTMI). After three years of training in Florida and Missouri, they were sent to Bolivia, South America, to begin their work with one of the most primitive tribes on earth, the Yuqui’. They spent four wonderful years with the Yuqui’, then returned home because of illness.
Denney served in NTMI for a total of 19 years. After returning to the States, he traveled the Western United States and Canada, challenging Christians to give their lives to serving the Lord by working with tribal peoples spread around the globe.
Denney and Connie moved to Seattle, where he worked 10 years as a carpenter and then spent 10 more years in Spokane, working in construction. They retired to Myrtle and he pastored the next five years at the Community Church, where he grew up in Reubens. Real retirement finally came. He loved tending his rose garden, fruit trees, raspberries and creating beautiful pieces from wood in his shop at Myrtle.
Denney is survived by his loving wife, Connie; four children, Lori DeCicio (Joe Lindbergh), Brian Decicio, Dave Bond (Amy) and Curt Decicio; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and his sister Anomara Leia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fortunato and Lola Decicio (nee Caruthers); his bothers Johnny Decicio and Joe Decicio; and his grandson, Nathan William Snow, aged 33, whom he adored. He had many friends around the world. His closing remarks in this world were, “I wish everyone could experience the depth of the love of God.”
There will be a memorial service for Denney at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with a time of fellowship following at the Orchards Community Church, 922 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
You are invited to celebrate Denny’s life and passion by giving a donation to continue mission work with the Yuqui’ Tribe of Bolivia. Please send to: F. Dennis Decicio Memorial Fund, 26096 Myrtle Main St., Juliaetta, ID 83535. Alternately, please donate to your local VFW.
Pacific NW Cremation and Funeral of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.