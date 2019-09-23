Frosty was born May 19, 1944, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. He and his three siblings were raised in Orofino by their loving parents, Roy, of Fort Benton, Mont., and Gladys Brooks, of Kamiah.
Frosty attended school in Orofino from elementary through high school. He was a proud Orofino Maniac who excelled in football and track and field. After graduating from Orofino High School in 1962, he went on to the University of Idaho to play football for the Vandals. A broken leg cut his football career short but prompted him to join the U.S. Forest Service as a surveyor.
He went on to join the U.S. Army, where he served honorably as a staff sergeant from 1968-71, including 18 months in Vietnam with the 116th Combat Engineers. After his time in the military, Frosty returned to Orofino where he began his career with SJ Groves and Sons Co., during the construction of Dworshak Dam. He married Lou, his wife of 49 years, in Orofino on Oct. 10, 1970. They raised two sons who went on to achieve great success in their chosen fields. Doug recently retired from the U.S. Navy as a senior chief petty officer, and Joe is a senior principal engineer with ON Semiconductor. Frosty’s career carried the family from several small towns in the Pacific Northwest to as far away as Hawaii and Georgia before he finally retired to Boise in 1990.
Frosty had ridden off-road motorcycles for most of his adult life, but he didn’t do so competitively until 1989 when he joined the International Old Timers Motocross Association. He and his friends traveled the country racing with the Old Timers throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s. When he wasn’t racing or traveling, Frosty was in the classroom at Boise State University, earning his associate of applied science degree. He graduated summa cum laude in 1998. After graduation, he went on to work as the facilities manager at the Idaho State Police POST Academy in Meridian. In January 2002, Frosty was involved in a serious automobile accident that led to his retirement from competitive motocross and from the POST Academy.
In retirement, Frosty and Lou found joy in traveling and camping in their motor home and taking rides together in their Polaris RZR side-by-side. Frosty loved the outdoors, and he also loved animals. He held a special place in his heart, not only for his beloved dogs, Snooker, Ollie, Tiger and Shade, but for all animals who needed a chance at finding a forever home. He found great joy in making donations to the Idaho Humane Society and has asked for you to do the same in his memory.
Frosty is survived by his mother, Gladys, and his sister, Kelly (Mike), of Orofino. His wife, Lou, and their son, Joe (Melissa), of Boise, and their son Doug (Rebecca), of Port Orchard, Wash. He has three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy, and his brother, Alan.
A celebration of life will be held Oct. 12, 2019, in Orofino. Anyone wishing to attend should meet at the ShopKo parking lot in Orofino at 1:30 p.m. Please bring your favorite dirt bike, ATV, UTV, Jeep or car to join the procession through town then up the hill to the Reggear Ranch. Please dress appropriately in your racing or hunting gear or your favorite flannel shirt.