Floyd Lee Alfrey, 91, of Sweetwater, died in the good care of the Glenhaven Adult Family Home in Pullman on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. He was visited frequently by family during the days leading up to his departure.
He is best known for his gentle, kind ways and lived his life with great integrity, generosity, and a passion for being in the presence of family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work and love for family.
Floyd was born at the family home in Gifford on Oct. 19, 1930, to Thelma and J.R. “Dick” Alfrey. He was raised in Sweetwater and attended Lapwai High School. During that time, he played football and was a good athlete. It was at LHS where a twirling baton majorette captured his eye. Loretta Lemm would become his bride in July 1948 and kept him busy rearing children, decorating for holidays and entertaining, home improving, managing rental properties, and loving on a large extended family for the next 73 years. They welcomed five children, Janice, Butch, Jim, Dick and Sally Jo.
He started his working career at a game/pheasant farm in Sweetwater. Following high school, he began employment with Potlatch Forests Inc., “the Mill” in Lewiston. For several years, he worked six-day weeks and would drive back and forth along the Clearwater River to work for the next 42 years, retiring in 1990. While at Potlatch, he was an extremely accomplished millwright, welder and machinist. These skills would last a lifetime and were admired and appreciated by many a family member or friend who benefited from his handiwork.
Floyd was a man of all trades and could fix everyone’s everything. He was the neighborhood go-to guy and was always willing to lend a hand or help whenever he saw a need. He enjoyed a good card game of pinochle, camping at Newsome Creek, picking huckleberries, steelhead fishing and trips to the coast.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Raymond and Harold. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Loretta; his children, Janice and Rick Wilkins, Butch and Dianna Alfrey, Jim and Darlyne Alfrey, Dick and Marilyn Alfrey, and Sally Jo and Kermit Mankiller; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Kateri Hall, 203 East Birch, Lapwai. A special thank you to Lorna and her staff at Glenhaven for the love and kindness they showed our dad.