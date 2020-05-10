Floyd K. Haugen, 87, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
Written by Floyd himself:
He was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Belt, Mont. His parents were Conrad and Wilhelmina Haugen. He grew up on the family ranch 13 miles from Belt, and attended a one-room schoolhouse for grades one-four. Floyd then completed grade school and high school in Belt. He worked on the ranch for two years after high school before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952. He served in the Korean conflict from 1953-54, and then began studies at the College of Great Falls. After one year, he transferred to Montana State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.
Floyd was employed by the Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers in July 1958. After an 18-month training program, he took a position in contract administrations (change orders and claims) on the Titan I Missile Project in Moses Lake, Wash.
While there, he met the love of his life, Marian E. Thorstenson. After a short courtship, they were married Oct. 14, 1961, at Trefoldighed Lutheran Church near Battle Lake, Minn.
Floyd’s work took them to various places and they lived in six states in the next five years, including a year at Stanford University to obtain a master’s degree in construction management. He then served as resident engineer in charge of all Corps of Engineers projects in southern Idaho.
Floyd then took a temporary position at Dworshak Dam in November 1968, which ended up stretching out into various projects around the area so they could continue living in Lewiston until his retirement in 1988.
Floyd and Marian had a great time in retirement, with trips to most of the great historical centers of the country, including Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Texas, Alaska and California. The highlight of them all was a family trip to trace their roots to Norway in 2005. They also were dedicated members of Trinity Lutheran Church where they spent many volunteer hours on various causes and projects. They also volunteered together at Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army soup kitchen, Sons of Norway benevolent projects and Habitat for Humanity.
Floyd liked to hunt and fish, was a rockhound who displayed gemstones that he cut and polished, and collected stamps and coins. He enjoyed helping elderly people with weeding their gardens and flower beds, digging stumps and painting houses.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Marian; his son, James, of Walla Walla; his daughter, Amy, of Renton; his sister, Blanche Potter, of Great Falls, Mont.; and his sister-in-law, Audrey Haugen, of Lewistown, Mont. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Gary and Clifford.
The family would like to thank Dr. McIntosh and his team, as well as the staff at Life Care for the love, respect and dignity they showed our husband/father in his final years.
Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A private family burial is planned. There will not be a service at this time.
Memorial donations can be made in Floyd’s name to the Salvation Army or Snake River Community Clinic.