Floyd Dale Fister Jr. was born Oct. 19, 1949. He was born in Jefferson, Iowa, to Floyd Dale Fister Sr. and Betty Lou (Fetters) Fister-Snyder. He moved to the Northwest in 1952. He loved being outdoors doing things such as ranching, hunting, cutting wood, fishing and logging. He worked many professions through his life.
Floyd’s greatest joys of his life were his son, J.D. Fister; daughter Angel Barnett; and his grandchildren, Siana, Katie, Jesse and Carsey Jo, as well as several great-grandchildren.
Floyd is survived by his good friend, Randy Cochran; his sisters, Debby Wilson, Rayette Scriver and Patti Fjerstad; his nieces, Ladena and RayLyn; his nephews, Joshua, Shawn, Niklaus and Mathew; his great-nieces, Cayla, Haisley, Lexie, Kinzie, Averi, Kaylin and Lindsey; and great-nephews, Tyrel, Jacob and Jared.
Floyd was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Dale Fister Sr.; his stepfather, Lloyd Snyder; his mother, Betty Lou (Fetters) Fister-Snyder; his brother, Steven Roy Fister; and his niece, Shawnta Pankey.
Floyd was loved and will be missed by his family.