Floyd Clement Wendell Bursch, born Oct. 10, 1931, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Floyd leaves behind his loving wife of 69 years, Patricia Bursch; their children, Carrie (Rudy) Dam, Wayne (Joanne) Bursch, Linda (Larry) Skogstad, Daryl (Faye) Bursch and Vonnie (Clay) White; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Cliff (Jacqueline) Bursch and Gary (Pat) Bursch; a sister, Carol (Lee) Coffelt; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Floyd was a graduate of North Central High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Floyd and Pat purchased the Christian Gift Center in Lewiston in 1968. Floyd will be remembered by many for his ministry there. He enjoyed fellowshipping over coffee and talking about the Lord.
In 1983, Pat and Floyd moved to Spokane where they purchased or opened Christian Bookstores in multiple locations. Floyd’s greatest accomplishment was the lasting spiritual impact he had on many lives in his service to the Lord. In recent years, Floyd enjoyed cruising to Alaska, Saturday breakfasts with family at Frankie Doodles and almost daily meetings with friends at Northtown Mall in Spokane. We all miss him but know we will see him again.
There will be a memorial service at a later date yet to be determined.