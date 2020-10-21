Floyd C. Akins, 81, of Potlatch, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane of natural causes.
Floyd was born Aug. 18, 1939, in Lead Hill, Ark., to Floyd G. and Effie (Luellen) Akins. The family relocated in 1945 to the Yakima area where Floyd attended school.
His parents, Floyd and Effie Akins; his sisters, Alta Lynch and Nettie Brown; and his brothers, Otto Akins, W.O. Akins, Andrew Akins and Arlis Akins preceded him in death.
Floyd married Irene Kelderman on July 27, 1961, in Seattle where they both worked for Boeing. Floyd later moved his family to Quincy, Wash., as he entered the grocery business, working for a brother. He then moved to Colfax to work for his brother-in-law in another store. Floyd then moved to the beautiful community of Potlatch in 1974 where the couple purchased Truman’s Thrift Grocery Store and planted roots to raise their family. Floyd built the current Harvest Foods store in 1980. He loved his community, the grocery business and taking care of his customers. He retired in 2011.
Floyd enjoyed gardening, baking, working on his lake cabin and, of course, spending time with his kids and grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Irene Akins, at the Potlatch home; son Steve Akins (Valerie), of Spokane Valley, Wash.; daughter Kim Finger (Joel), of Spokane Valley, Wash.; son Dan Akins (Amber), of Potlatch; and one brother, E.G. Akins, of Grangeville. Floyd is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Nazarene, Princeton, with Pastor Bob Lambert officiating. A family burial will precede the service at 10 a.m. at the Rock Creek Cemetery. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Potlatch Fire and Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
