Floyd “Butch” L. Arquette III, 56, of Lapwai, now walks alongside his Nimiipuu ancestors after succumbing to his battle with cancer Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. For any of those who have met Butch, they may recall a rather rambunctious man who, more often than not, was getting himself into some sort of mischief or other. But, for those who truly knew Butch, they will recall a kind-hearted, intelligent man with an indomitable spirit. He was a father. He was a beloved family member. He was friend to so, so many. His memory will be full of stories, laughter and the silent contemplation that only comes from a loss as great as his.
Butch was born to Floyd Arquette Jr. and Elaine Ellenwood on Oct. 2, 1965, in Portland, Ore. In his childhood, Butch’s family returned to their home in Idaho. As a child, Butch was once crowned “Little Mr. Winchester” during Winchester Days in Winchester. In his young adulthood, he attended Highland High School in Craigmont where he excelled in sports. He played in basketball, football and baseball. It is said that he was even being scouted as a left-handed pitcher before he was left injured in a motorcycling accident. As an adult, Butch loved to hunt and fish. A particular favorite fishing spot of his was at Rapid River, Idaho. Later on in life, Butch settled in Lapwai where he enjoyed working on puzzles, assembling model cars, scratching lotto tickets and solving sudoku puzzles. He was an avid listener and fan of Z-Rock 96.5. Forever the storyteller, he could make words come to life with hand gestures and an elocution that only could be his. At home in Lapwai, he had many friends. These friends have no doubt that Butch would give the shirt off his back to anyone who would ask.
After high school, Butch met Peggy Arnold from whose relationship, between 1985 to 1992, came two sons Julian and Greg Humphrey. His relationship with Leslie McConville, between the years of 1997 to 2000, came his third son, Elijah Arquette. His sons were always in his thoughts and he always carried a tremendous love for them.
Butch had all kinds of jobs. As an entrepreneur he ran four firework stands in the late ’80s and early ’90s dubbed “Butch’s Master Blaster Fireworks.” He did construction and roofing work as far away as Neah Bay, Wash., to Pendleton, Ore., and closer to home in Lapwai. He did this work until a boating accident left him disabled and he could no longer continue the work.
Floyd “Butch” L. Arquette III was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Arquette Jr., his mother, Elaine Ellenwood, and his brother, Troy Arquette. He is survived by his stepfather, Willis Humphrey, of Winchester; his four sisters, Vonda Bybee of Kamiah, Valda Conklin (Bybee), of Winchester, Rebecca Arquette and Sandra Slay, of Coos Bay, Ore.; his three sons Julian and Greg Humphrey, of Idaho Falls, and Elijah Arquette, of Lapwai; and his granddaughter, Isla Arquette, of Lapwai. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to list here.
A nondenominational funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center located at 504 Main St., Lapwai, followed with a burial at the Jonah/Sweetwater Cemetery. A to-go dinner will be provided at the community center, where all flowers and other condolences can be sent.