Flora Jane (Heter) Groom

Flora Jane (Heter) Groom, 88, of Grangeville, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, surrounded by her family.

Flora was born May 26, 1934, to Ernest and Bertha (Baldwin) Heter in Orofino. She attended school in Stites until her family moved to Grangeville, where she attended Grangeville High School, graduating in 1952.