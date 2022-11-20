Flora Jane (Heter) Groom, 88, of Grangeville, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, surrounded by her family.
Flora was born May 26, 1934, to Ernest and Bertha (Baldwin) Heter in Orofino. She attended school in Stites until her family moved to Grangeville, where she attended Grangeville High School, graduating in 1952.
Flora Jane married her high school sweetheart, John Groom, in 1953. Their marriage was blessed with five children, Brit (Sara), Theasa (Vern Snyder), Penny (Willard Stuivenga), Rob (Teresa) and Susie (Dion Heckman). They later divorced.
In 1974, Flora Jane began working for Idaho County Clerk Bob Waite. She then transferred to the Idaho County Treasurer’s office. working for Elmarine Rae. She retired from Idaho County in 2000.
Flora’s favorite pastime was spending time with her five perfect children (her words, not ours), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom was a constant source of support with her deeply held belief we could do anything we set our minds to. We will miss her sage advice, her fun sense of humor and most of all, her unwavering love; however, we will not promise to continue to go 35 mph now that we have our very own angel to protect us.
Flora is survived by her five children, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law Sara Limpscomb and son-in-law Vern Snyder.
Services will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Grangeville, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The rosary will begin at 10 a.m., and a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., with interment to follow at the Prairie View Cemetery. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. You may submit a condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sts. Peter & Paul School.