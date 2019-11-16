Flora Antinett McDowell Jones, 95, passed Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at home, from natural causes.
Mom grew up on Coyote Creek outside of Gifford. She was her father’s “Posey,” working alongside him on the chores, including working the horse-drawn combine. She moved to Seattle and worked at Boeing Co.
President Franklin Roosevelt signed the law creating the U.S. Navy Waves on July 30, 1942, and Mom proudly joined in January, 1943, and served three years as a licensed practical nurse. After the U.S. Navy, she continued to work at St. Joseph’s Hospital as an LPN until marrying her handsome husband, Clarence, on Sept. 29, 1946. They raised five delightful, well-mannered children. Mom took up golf early after the birth of her twins to save her sanity. She got her well-earned hole-in-one late in her golf career. She loved to quilt, try new recipes and spoil her family.
Clarence passed in 1980. A few years later, Mom and Orland Gage “Pop” started traveling, golfing, visiting children and built a home they shared until Pop passed earlier this year.
Her surviving children include Michael (Karen), Edward, Shelley (Ross) Johnson, Ronald (Tina) and Andrea (Darren) Nehls and Patty Gage Borjesson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; all her siblings; husband Clarence; companion of 38 years, Orland Gage; and her sons, Russell and Donald.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.