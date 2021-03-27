Fleurette Faye Rita, an adventurous redhead with a radiant smile and contagious laugh, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 72 with her son, Kevin, by her side.
Fleurette was a South Dakota farm girl who loved playing with dirt more than dolls and who turned that love into a life of activities that kept her close to nature. Whether she was living in Hawaii, Colorado, Nevada, or Idaho, she spent her time outdoors, exploring and making friends from all walks of life. Her favorite activities included camping, kayaking and skinny dipping.
Fleurette also liked to dance, and it didn’t matter the style as long as there was a beat she could move to. She was a majorette at Lewiston High School, where she graduated in 1967, and she took Nia classes in Boise during her more “mature” years. There were regular sightings of Fleurette at live concerts in her flowing and vibrant outfits of majestic purple and brilliant turquoise, dancing her butt off. It tickled her to come up with wild and interesting ensembles, which made getting a degree in fashion merchandising from Boise State University fitting.
Fashion and the arts were passions, but Fleurette, who was a great artist, preferred to work in spaces where she could help others. As a massage and cranio-sacral therapist, she healed those in need, and as a volunteer she brought comfort and joy, especially to children who were always drawn to her playful disposition. Giraffe Laugh Daycare was one of her favorite places to give her time.
Fleurette was always curious, especially about what was beyond the life we lead on earth. She was a spiritual seeker, and over the years attended several community congregations and prayer groups that gave her peace as well as long-lasting friendships.
Fleurette considered herself lucky and appreciated the many experiences she had in her life, but being a mother and grandmother were those she held closest. For years, while Kevin was at school in Boise, it was just the two of them. Fleurette worked multiple jobs but still made time for her only son, and the two of them created a special bond with a shared sense of humor. Kevin eventually moved to Canada while Fleurette stayed in Idaho, but she made trips to visit whenever she could, especially after her grandchildren, Seth and Monty, were born.
Fleurette is survived by Kevin, Seth, Monty and Kevin’s godmother, Margarita Gartea. She left behind her companion-cat, Sadie, a large collection of stylish scarves, and countless affirmations that she kept around the house, including one that encapsulated how friends saw that she spent her days: The more you laugh, the better you live.
A celebration, in honor of Fleurette Rita and the life she lived, will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Discovery State Park, off Highway 21 below Lucky Peak Dam, in Boise.