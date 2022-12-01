Fern Bielenberg

Alta Fern Claney Bielenberg, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Brunswick, Neb., to Floyd and Effie Buckmaster Claney. She was welcomed by her only sister, Leona. A brother, DeLaine, died of pneumonia before Fern’s birth, a fate she herself narrowly escaped twice as a child.
In 1934, Fern’s family fled the Nebraska dustbowl, arriving in Idaho with little more than their clothing and her mother’s treadle sewing machine. They settled in the Boise Valley and Fern graduated from Caldwell High School in 1944. She babysat and cleaned houses throughout her teen years to buy fabric to sew much of her own clothing on that old treadle machine. She once reminisced that sewing was one of the activities she missed most after glaucoma stole her vision.
The only member of her family to attend college, Fern arrived at the University of Idaho on the Student Special train in January 1945. She settled into Hays Hall, where she worked in the dining room for her mentor, dietitian Bernice Morin, in exchange for meals. Fern graduated from the UI in 1949 after serving a dietetics internship at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. She worked at the Boise VA Medical Center and then became head dietician at the former UI residence halls of Hays, Forney, Willis Sweet and Gault-Upham.
Fern met her husband, Len, when he worked for her as a dishboy in the residence hall. They were married in 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Boise, and lived in Boise briefly before returning to Moscow where they made their home for 68 years.
In 1960, Fern traded the working world for motherhood, and within five years had four little ones underfoot. She supported her children through many extracurricular activities such as Cub Scout den mother, Camp Fire leader, piano practice monitor, sports chauffeur, homework helper and many more. She was a long-time member of the Moscow Home Economists Association and St. Gertrude’s Guild of the St. Mary’s Catholic Women’s League. Somehow she had time to tend a huge vegetable garden, always had a Tupperware full of homemade cookies on hand, and she put a tasty, nutritious meal on the table every night at 6 p.m.
Fern loved to travel, and often said, “I’m ready whenever a vehicle is leaving!” She especially liked being Len’s passenger as they explored the back roads of Idaho via motorcycle, where she excelled at spotting huckleberries from her backseat perch. In younger years, her favorite activities included picking huckleberries, camping, water skiing and snow skiing. She and Len enjoyed numerous cruises and international trips, and ventured cross-country in their motorhome as far east as Prince Edward Island, Canada, and south to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They wintered in Green Valley, Ariz., for 25 years, where Fern was active with the hiking, knitting, craft and bingo groups until various infirmities including declining vision and impaired hearing curtailed her participation.
Fern’s devoted husband of 69 years survives at their Moscow home. She is also survived by son Terry Bielenberg, daughters Anne (Kevin) Peterson and Mary Bielenberg, all of Moscow, and son Paul Bielenberg, of Pullman. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Amy (Zach) Lichte, of Moscow, and Kyle Peterson, of Boise, plus two great-grandchildren, Kaelyn and Parker Lichte, of Moscow. She is also survived by several cousins and a nephew.
The Holy Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. A funeral Mass celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Joe McDonald will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at the Moscow Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a reception and luncheon at St. Mary’s Family Center immediately after the burial.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, where visitation will take place from 1-6 p.m. Friday Dec. 2. Online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.
Fern held a special place in her heart for those who aren’t able to speak for themselves, so the family suggests memorials be made to any charity of your choice that advocates for the disenfranchised.