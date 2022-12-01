Fern Bielenberg

Alta Fern Claney Bielenberg, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born Sept. 11, 1927, in Brunswick, Neb., to Floyd and Effie Buckmaster Claney. She was welcomed by her only sister, Leona. A brother, DeLaine, died of pneumonia before Fern’s birth, a fate she herself narrowly escaped twice as a child.

In 1934, Fern’s family fled the Nebraska dustbowl, arriving in Idaho with little more than their clothing and her mother’s treadle sewing machine. They settled in the Boise Valley and Fern graduated from Caldwell High School in 1944. She babysat and cleaned houses throughout her teen years to buy fabric to sew much of her own clothing on that old treadle machine. She once reminisced that sewing was one of the activities she missed most after glaucoma stole her vision.