Fern A. Clemenhagen Richardson, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. She was 95 years old and a beautiful lady, both inside and out.
She will be greatly missed.
Fern was born first of three children to Joe and Annie Clemenhagen.
She was raised on the family farm, Big Bear Ridge, near Deary, Idaho. Fern graduated from Kendrick High School then moved to Spokane to continue her education. She graduated as a telegrapher.
Fern was a strong and independent woman. Family recall her paying $8 a month for rent and making $50 per month on her first job. Fern became employed by Northern Burlington Railroad and moved to Yakima, Wash., where she worked for 40 years as a telegrapher before retiring.
During her career with the railroad, she married the love of her life, Delmar. Fern and Delmar were inseparable. Once they both retired from Northern Burlington, they moved to Las Vegas. There they fell in love with the city and stayed.
Fern would keep up with the ever-growing casinos and entertainers. She also loved to listen to country music and took trips to Nashville, Tenn., with family.
Fern and Delmar took joy in their international trips to multiple countries. She fondly told of her adventures abroad, though only when asked. Humility was a deep-seated characteristic in her.
Fern is survived by different family members, with the closest being her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Delmar in 1997, as well as her younger brother, Max, in 1990 and youngest brother, whom she referred to as “Little brother,” Bruce, Sept. 20, 2020.
Fern’s mantra was “Be strong,” and her life of 95 years was self-evident of that. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband. An intimate graveside service will be held at a later time.